Thai floods may hit Dell earnings
Severe flooding in Thailand will disrupt the supply of computer hard drives for several months, according to US computer manufacturer Dell.
It's warned its full year earnings could be lower as a result because Thailand supplies about a quarter of the global supply of hard drives, as the BBC's Michelle Fleury reports.
16 Nov 2011
