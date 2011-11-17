Jayne-Anne Gadhia
Virgin Money on creating 'great competitor' with Northern Rock

Northern Rock is being sold to Virgin Money for £747m, the government has announced.

The bank was nationalised in 2008 following its near collapse at the onset of the global credit crunch.

Speaking to the BBC, Jayne-Anne Gadhia, chief executive of Virgin Money, said "we absolutely aim for this to be a story of success and growth and growing competition."

  • 17 Nov 2011
