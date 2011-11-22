Media player
Technology of Business: How Israel became a hi-tech hub
Israel currently has almost 4,000 active technology start-ups - more than any other country outside the United States, according to Israel Venture Capital Research Centre.
The non-stop flow of venture capital amounted to $884m (£558m) in 2010 alone.
Katia Moskvitch went to Tel Aviv to find out how Israel became such a hotbed of entrepreneurship and hi-tech start-up companies.
22 Nov 2011
