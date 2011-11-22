Video

Israel currently has almost 4,000 active technology start-ups - more than any other country outside the United States, according to Israel Venture Capital Research Centre.

The non-stop flow of venture capital amounted to $884m (£558m) in 2010 alone.

Katia Moskvitch went to Tel Aviv to find out how Israel became such a hotbed of entrepreneurship and hi-tech start-up companies.

Special report: The Technology of Business