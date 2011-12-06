Video

Standard and Poor has warned the eurozone could slip back into recession "if we do not reverse the current confidence crisis".

S&P put almost all eurozone countries on "credit watch" on Monday.

It means that six countries with top AAA ratings have a 50% chance of seeing their credit ratings downgraded.

Moritz Kraemer, managing director of S&P, said it was "critical" that the Eurozone regains confidence.