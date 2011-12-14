Video

As part of a BBC series about entrepreneurs around the world, Moroccan business graduate Wafa Zerrouki describes setting up a rural basket-weaving enterprise with women near Marrakesh.

Many of the women are illiterate and come from traditional communities, but Wafa says that the extra money they earn from their craft boosts their confidence, as well as enabling several to pay for better education for their children.

The business was started with 10 women and about 150 euros (US$200), but now involves 100 women and has an annual turnover of 10,000 euros.

Video by BBC Africa's Nora Fakim.