Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deborah Meaden on starting your own business
It has been claimed that January is the busiest month in the year for people starting up their own businesses.
But the figures on firm survival rates are not good.
The Office for National Statistics found that only 44% of small firms that began trading in 2005 were still afloat by the end of 2010.
Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden gives her top tips to those thinking about starting or sustaining a new business.
-
03 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window