Woodford criticises silence of Japanese investors
The British businessman who was ousted as chief executive of the Japanese camera-maker, Olympus, has abandoned his attempts to get his job back.
Michael Woodford was sacked last year, after exposing a major accounting scandal at the company.
He said he had failed to secure the backing of any investors.
In a news conference he said the "Japanese shareholders have not spoken one single word of criticism".
06 Jan 2012
