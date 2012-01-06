Michael Woodford
Woodford criticises silence of Japanese investors

The British businessman who was ousted as chief executive of the Japanese camera-maker, Olympus, has abandoned his attempts to get his job back.

Michael Woodford was sacked last year, after exposing a major accounting scandal at the company.

He said he had failed to secure the backing of any investors.

In a news conference he said the "Japanese shareholders have not spoken one single word of criticism".

