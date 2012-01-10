Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Non-EU migration affects unemployment, says report
The government's official advisers on migration say there is a link between immigration from outside the European Union and job losses among UK workers.
The Migration Advisory Committee said there were 23 fewer UK jobs for every 100 migrants from outside the EU.
But a separate report from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) says immigration has had little impact.
Matt Prodger reports.
-
10 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window