George Osborne: 'Economic environment is very difficult'

The Chancellor, George Osborne, has said the UK economy "will be difficult", with negative GDP reults released next week.

But Mr Osborne also told the BBC's Stephanie Flanders that the Office for Budget Responsibility had not forecast a recession.

  • 18 Jan 2012
