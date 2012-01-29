How to do business in India

Video

Over the last few days, thousands of delegates from India have been attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. Probably the biggest gathering of business leaders from across the globe, it is also a place to network and build contacts.

But when meeting representatives from Indian businesses, how should you greet them and what should you be wearing?

For India Business Report, Rajini Vaidyanathan takes us through some of the top tips for getting networking right in India.

