Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Living like London's super-rich
London has always attracted the super rich - in the 1970s it was the oil money from the Gulf. In the 1980s it attracted Asian industrialists and financiers and then Russian Oligarchs.
Even with a global economic downturn, the city is still benefitting, as BBC's Aaron Heslehurst has been finding out.
-
30 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window