Chinese city of Shenzhen boosts minimum wage
Certain regions in China are increasing their minimum wage in an attempt to improve labour relations.
The southern city of Shenzhen, a manufacturing base for companies like Apple supplier Foxconn, is increasing its minimum wage by nearly 14% starting from Wednesday.
Employees in Shenzhen will be entitled to about $240 (£152) per month, the highest minimum wage in the country.
The southwest province of Sichuan has also raised wages by at least 23%.
However, the BBC's Martin Patience reports that the salary increase may not be enough to quell worker dissatisfaction.
01 Feb 2012
