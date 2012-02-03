Street in Stockholm, Sweden
Maintaining Sweden's equal society

Sweden is often referred to as one of the most equal societies in the world, however in the challenging economic climate, many wonder if it can retain this quality.

Universal healthcare, equal opportunities and access to education are among the benefits available to Swedish citizens.

Nick Higham takes a closer look at how Sweden copes in a changing world.

