Centrica, the owner of British Gas, has reported flat annual profits due to the effect of a slump in demand in the UK.

The results include a 30% fall in operating profits at its residential energy division, British Gas, to £522 million.

The firm, which is the UK's biggest gas supplier, blamed lower energy consumption due to good weather and improvements in energy efficiency.

Adam Scorer from Consumer Focus said: "Consumers do not trust what companies say about price rises".