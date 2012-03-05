Two tractors ploughing a field
Richest landowners getting millions in subsidies

Millions of pounds of public money, earmarked to help struggling farmers, is being paid to some of Britain's richest landowners.

A Panorama investigation into payouts made under the Common Agricultural Policy found that in 2010, the UK government made 47 payments of more than £1m.

Samantha Poling reports

  • 05 Mar 2012
