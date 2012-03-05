Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richest landowners getting millions in subsidies
Millions of pounds of public money, earmarked to help struggling farmers, is being paid to some of Britain's richest landowners.
A Panorama investigation into payouts made under the Common Agricultural Policy found that in 2010, the UK government made 47 payments of more than £1m.
Samantha Poling reports
-
05 Mar 2012
