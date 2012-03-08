Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Top tips on how to overpay mortgage contributions
Interest rates have remained at 0.5% for three years in a row.
This means that any savings people have are not making much profit.
Money-saving expert Martin Lewis told BBC Radio 5 live's Anna Foster that if you have spare cash at the end of the month, it could be worth overpaying your mortgage.
Please visit the Best Bits page to hear other Radio 5 live interviews.
-
08 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window