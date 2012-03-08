monopoly house resting on pound coins
Top tips on how to overpay mortgage contributions

Interest rates have remained at 0.5% for three years in a row.

This means that any savings people have are not making much profit.

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis told BBC Radio 5 live's Anna Foster that if you have spare cash at the end of the month, it could be worth overpaying your mortgage.

  • 08 Mar 2012
