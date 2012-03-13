Media player
Disney App becomes 25 billionth download
Earlier this month Apple announced that downloads of "apps" had hit 25 billion.
It is proof of the massive reach of these small pieces of software for mobile devices.
The 25 billionth app downloaded was a game called "Where's my water" by Disney, featuring Swampy the Alligator.
The game is a departure for Disney, marking the first time they have introduced a new character on an app rather than in a traditional film.
Bart Decrem, general manager of Disney Mobile, said gaming - once traditionally the realm of "teenage boys" - is now reaching a much wider audience.
13 Mar 2012
