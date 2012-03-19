Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Job losses loom at UK banks due to new regulations
Job losses are on the way at Britain's banks even though the big five made combined profits of nearly £20bn last year.
However, combined profits at Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, RBS and Standard Chartered fell 13% in 2011.
Payment protection insurance compensation punched a £6bn hole in profits and more pressure is on the way from new regulation.
David Sayer is Global Head of Retail Banking at KPMG and says the way customer use banks will also contribute to the job losses.
-
19 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window