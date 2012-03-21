Media player
$17bn third runway for Hong Kong airport approved
Hong Kong's cabinet has approved a controversial project that is to become the city's most expensive ever. A third runway at Chek Lap Kok airport is expected to cost an estimated $17bn (£10.6bn) and take 10 years to build.
But there are serious concerns about the price and potential environmental damage, as the BBC's Juliana Liu reports from Hong Kong.
21 Mar 2012
