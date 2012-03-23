Video

Chief executive of advertising and media company WPP Sir Martin Sorrell predicts there will be a 'war' for talent in the coming years as the global supply declines due to falling birth rates in developed economies.

To ensure they do not lost out, Sir Martin says it is essential for companies to offer the most rewarding training and challenging careers to attract the best talent from around the world.

Working in the advertising industry, Sir Martin's company WPP trawls business schools, design schools and art schools to cast the net as wide as possible in order to find the best emerging talent.

Sir Martin appeared on The Bottom Line which is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service. Subscribe to the podcast or watch it on the BBC News Channel.

Find more business wisdom from other chief executives on the My Bottom Line website.