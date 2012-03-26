Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Countries 'hoarding' crude oil, say analysts
Average fuel prices hit a record high in the UK last week.
Across the Atlantic, President Obama is facing mounting criticism over sharp rises in the cost of gasoline.
The main reason for higher prices at the pump is the rising cost of crude oil on the global market.
Analysts say a rise in the number of countries hoarding crude is contributing.
China is thought to be adding up to half a million barrels a day to its stockpiles.
Brian Milligan reports.
-
26 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window