Jasmine Montgomery is the founder of the marketing consultancy Seven Brands.

She says staff should bring more personality into the workplace as it would enrich the culture of the organisations for which they work.

The business world has been comfortable working in a western New York-London corporate culture and as more emerging markets come onto the global stage Jasmine says we are going to see all sorts of interesting business cultures developing too.

