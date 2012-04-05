Rob Hicks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New National Careers service launched

The National Careers Service will be launched on Thursday, and is designed to give people better advice on getting a new job or changing careers altogether.

However with 2.7 million people out of work, and the unemployment rate still at 8.4%, the new service will have its work cut out.

It is hoped it will provide information on vocational courses and apprenticeships as well as more traditional careers.

Rob Hicks is a careers adviser at the National Careers Service. He told the BBC "careers advice has never been more relevant".

  • 05 Apr 2012
Go to next video: How to get a job in manufacturing