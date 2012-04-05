Media player
New National Careers service launched
The National Careers Service will be launched on Thursday, and is designed to give people better advice on getting a new job or changing careers altogether.
However with 2.7 million people out of work, and the unemployment rate still at 8.4%, the new service will have its work cut out.
It is hoped it will provide information on vocational courses and apprenticeships as well as more traditional careers.
Rob Hicks is a careers adviser at the National Careers Service. He told the BBC "careers advice has never been more relevant".
05 Apr 2012
