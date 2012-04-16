Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Businesses must spend cash to get economy moving
The Ernst & Young ITEM Club says monetary policy has saved the country from a double-dip recession.
Its latest snapshot of the UK economy came out on Monday, showing that the economy will stall for the rest of the year unless nervous businesses get over their reluctance to invest.
Professor Peter Spencer, chief economic advisor to The Ernst&Young ITEM club, told BBC Radio 5 live Wake Up To Money more.
You can listen to other BBC Radio 5 live interviews by visiting the Best Bits page.
-
16 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window