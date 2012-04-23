Street in Taipei
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Taiwan's workers say their wages are too low

Taiwan releases its latest figures on average wages this Monday. The island's government has raised the minimum wage twice in the past four years, but workers complain that their salaries are still low compared to other developed economies in the region.

Despite the fact that Taiwan's economy has seen long term real growth, wages have stagnated.

In real terms average incomes have remained flat for over a decade. The BBC's Cindy Sui reports from Taipei.

  • 23 Apr 2012