UK economy sinks into double dip recession
The UK economy shrank by 0.2% between January and April, partly because of a big fall in construction.
It is the second consecutive quarter of negative growth.
BBC Radio 5 live's Nick Garnett asked Jim Harris, the manager of the St Stephens Shopping Centre in Hull, if people's shopping habits had changed.
25 Apr 2012
