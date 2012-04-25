woman carrying shopping bags
UK economy sinks into double dip recession

The UK economy shrank by 0.2% between January and April, partly because of a big fall in construction.

It is the second consecutive quarter of negative growth.

BBC Radio 5 live's Nick Garnett asked Jim Harris, the manager of the St Stephens Shopping Centre in Hull, if people's shopping habits had changed.

  • 25 Apr 2012
