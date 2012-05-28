Media player
India's energy supply lags demand as economy grows
Demand for electricity in India has been growing as its economy expands, but supply has not been able to keep up pace.
Roughly 70% of rural areas lack electricity, and about 40% of private firms rely on their own generators to combat unstable supplies of electricity.
As the BBC's Shilpa Kannan reports the government is looking at various methods, including reducing consumption, to tackle the problem.
28 May 2012
