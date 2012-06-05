Media player
My Business: The Russian online fashion label
As part of a BBC series about entrepreneurs around the world, Alina Gamsakhurdiya describes how she gave up a career as a senior brand manager for an international corporation in Moscow to pursue her dream - making and selling clothes online.
Video produced by BBC Moscow's Ekaterina Drobinina
05 Jun 2012
