Alina Gamsakhurdiya
Video

My Business: The Russian online fashion label

As part of a BBC series about entrepreneurs around the world, Alina Gamsakhurdiya describes how she gave up a career as a senior brand manager for an international corporation in Moscow to pursue her dream - making and selling clothes online.

Video produced by BBC Moscow's Ekaterina Drobinina

  • 05 Jun 2012
