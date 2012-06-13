Media player
Sir Martin Sorrell defends pay deal
WPP shareholders have voted against the company's executive pay report, which includes a £6.8m deal for chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell, by a majority of 59.5%.
The vote was announced at the advertising agency's annual general meeting in Dublin, but is not binding.
Speaking to the BBC in October 2011, Sir Martin defended the level of his remuneration.
13 Jun 2012
