How to cope with interview nerves

Video

For many people, job interviews can be nerve-wracking, but a bit of work beforehand and a few simple techniques can make them less painful.

Neil Mullarkey is a comedian and improviser who advises business people on communication and creativity.

He gives BBC News a few tips on how to beat the nerves and stay cool under pressure.

He says the key is to breathe deeply and listen closely to the questions you are being asked.

