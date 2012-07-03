Media player
Peston: Diamond 'will feel he has been hounded out'
Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond has resigned with immediate effect - less than a week after the bank was fined a record amount for trying to manipulate inter-bank lending rates.
The decision to step down was made as a result of pressure from politicians rather than Barclays' shareholders, the BBC's Robert Peston says.
03 Jul 2012
