Bob Diamond
Peston: Diamond 'will feel he has been hounded out'

Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond has resigned with immediate effect - less than a week after the bank was fined a record amount for trying to manipulate inter-bank lending rates.

The decision to step down was made as a result of pressure from politicians rather than Barclays' shareholders, the BBC's Robert Peston says.

  • 03 Jul 2012