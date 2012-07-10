Rare earth metail production line
China accused of restricting rare earth metal exports

The European Union, United States and Japan bring a complaint to the World Trade Organisation on Tuesday.

They allege China is restricting exports of so-called rare earth metals and that distorts the global economy.

Rare earth metals are used to make high-tech devices and the restrictions make it more expensive to make such goods outside China.

Philip Hampsheir reports.

