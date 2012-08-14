Media player
Passenger Focus: Train companies 'using dark arts'
The amount by which rail fares could rise from January will be revealed, with some commuters set to see rises of more than double the rate of inflation.
The planned rise for fares in England is only an average. Train companies are allowed to raise some fares by as much as 11%, as long as they cut ticket prices elsewhere.
David Sidebottom, director of Passenger Focus, said some train companies were using a "dark art" when it came to increasing fares.
14 Aug 2012
