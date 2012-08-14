Money
UK inflation rate rises in July

Prices in the UK rose by 2.6% in July, official figures have shown.

The annual inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Prices Index had stood at 2.4% in June, the Office for National Statistics has said.

Phil Gooding of the ONS said an upward pressure came from air transport, second hand cars, clothing and footwear.

