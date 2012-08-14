Media player
UK inflation rate rises in July
Prices in the UK rose by 2.6% in July, official figures have shown.
The annual inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Prices Index had stood at 2.4% in June, the Office for National Statistics has said.
Phil Gooding of the ONS said an upward pressure came from air transport, second hand cars, clothing and footwear.
14 Aug 2012
