Joe Grice from the Office of National Statistics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK recession less deep than thought

The UK economy shrank by less than previously thought between April and June, official figures have shown.

Revised data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the economy contracted by 0.5% during the quarter, less than the 0.7% it announced last month.

"The production sector was not quite as bad [as we thought]; similarly the construction sector," Joe Grice from the ONS told the BBC.

  • 24 Aug 2012
Go to next video: Labour: We're still in recession