Labour: We're still in recession
Labour have dismissed a revision to the GDP figures which showed that the UK economy shrank by less than previously thought as "fairly minor changes".
Revised data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the economy contracted by 0.5% between April and June, less than the 0.7% it announced last month.
Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury Chris Leslie said the figures still meant that the country was in recession.
24 Aug 2012
