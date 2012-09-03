Hyundai Motor badge
Hyundai Motor deal is 'as good as it gets' for workers

After four months of negotiations, workers at the South Korean car maker, Hyundai Motor, will vote on a deal which would bring their strike to an end.

Hyundai Motor and its unions have agreed a 5.4% rise in wages, the abolishing of night shifts and a record bonus equivalent to almost half a year's salary.

Vivek Vaidya, an auto analyst at Frost & Sullivan, told the BBC's Asia Business Report that the workers are getting a good deal.

  • 03 Sep 2012