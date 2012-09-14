Video

When spending the night in a hotel most people expect a comfortable bed, clean sheets and facilities to wash.

If you are looking for a little bit of luxury, you might also expect an impressive building - whether it is ultra-modern or something with more traditional grandeur.

You probably would not expect to spend the night in a shipping container.

But that is exactly what the Snoozebox portable hotel is - shipping containers with hotel rooms inside, stacked together to make a hotel as big or small as needed.

It is the brain child of business executive Robert Breare who was tired of spending uncomfortable nights sleeping in tents at motor sport events.

He wanted something more comfortable that could be put up when extra rooms are needed, but could easily move on when the guests check out.

BBC World Service went to see a shipping container hotel being put together.

Video journalist: Sarah Austin. Photographs courtesy of Snoozebox.