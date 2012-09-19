In India, opposition parties are calling for nationwide strikes on Thursday to protest against government plans to allow more foreign investment in the retail sector.

But government officials say greater liberalisation is essential, if India is to reverse its economic slowdown and hit a new annual growth target of 8.2%.

For Asia Business Report, the BBC's Andrew North spoke to Montek Singh Ahluwalia, one of India's key government figures, about the foreign investment reforms.

Mr Ahluwalia said while the global slowdown had hit Indian growth, India also faced home-grown "constraints" to growth.