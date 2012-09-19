Media player
Bristol pound launched to boost local businesses
A local currency will be launched in Bristol on Wednesday.
Traders in the city will start accepting what is known as the Bristol Pound to make sure that money earned there is spent in local businesses.
5 liveWake Up To Money asked Ciaran Mundy, director of the scheme, why he thought it would work.
19 Sep 2012
