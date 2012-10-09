Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Global economic recovery weakening , says International Monetary Fund
The global economic recovery is weakening as government policies have failed to restore confidence, the International Monetary Fund has said.
IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said Europe's financial troubles were still causing tremors throughout the global economy: "You can call it a general feeling of uncertainty about the future."
-
09 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-19879620/global-economic-recovery-weakening-says-international-monetary-fundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window