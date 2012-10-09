Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
International Monetary Fund lowers global growth forecast
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has trimmed its growth forecast for China to 7.8% this year, from 8%.
It has also lowered its growth forecast for Japan and India.
The IMF said that if the eurozone crisis worsens and the United States doesn't act to avoid its fiscal cliff, emerging Asian economies will be at risk.
The BBC's Michelle Fleury has more.
-
09 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-19879738/international-monetary-fund-lowers-global-growth-forecastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window