Toyota is voluntarily recalling more than seven million vehicles worldwide, including some Yaris, Corolla and Camry models, over faulty window switches.

It affects 1.39 million cars in Europe, 138,000 in the UK , 2.47 million in the US and 1.4 million in China.

It is the biggest single recall since Ford called back eight million vehicles in 1996.

Toyota GB's director of customer services Steve Settle apologised to customers for the "inconvenience and anxiety" caused by the recall.