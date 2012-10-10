Video

Britain's tourism industry hopes to cash in on the success of the London Olympics.

With a new advertisement, VisitBritain wants to encourage millions more tourists to visit the UK.

Chairman Christopher Rodrigues told BBC Radio 5 live'sWake Up To Money. that it was a realistic goal to expect 40 million people a year to visit the country.

