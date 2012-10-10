Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
VisitBritain uses Olympic success to encourage tourism
Britain's tourism industry hopes to cash in on the success of the London Olympics.
With a new advertisement, VisitBritain wants to encourage millions more tourists to visit the UK.
Chairman Christopher Rodrigues told BBC Radio 5 live'sWake Up To Money. that it was a realistic goal to expect 40 million people a year to visit the country.
To listen to other 5 live stories, please visit the Best Bits page.
-
10 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-19900274/visitbritain-uses-olympic-success-to-encourage-tourismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window