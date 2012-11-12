Malware on mobile phone
How mobile phone malware works

With a couple of mouse clicks amateur cyber thieves can quickly create malware that steals cash from smartphones.

The growing number of such kits is behind the rapid rise in the number of viruses aimed at owners and users of mobiles.

Kevin Mahaffey, chief technology officer at Lookout mobile security, demonstrates how easy it is to create mobile malware.

