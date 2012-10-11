The number of visitors to the UK fell in August, despite the Olympics, but the amount they spent rose.

Overseas residents made three million visits to the UK in the month, down 5% from August 2011, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But the amount spent by visitors, which includes their spending on Olympic tickets, was up 9% on August 2011.

ONS senior statistician Roger Smith told BBC News that around 590,000 people came to the UK primarily for the Olympics.