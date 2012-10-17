'Young people' drive fall in unemployment

Video

The number of people out of work fell by 50,000 to 2.53 million in the three months to August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Employment reached a record high of almost 30 million, while the unemployment rate fell to 7.9%.

The ONS also said the number of people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance fell by 4,000 to 1.57 million in September.

Nicholas Palmer from the ONS told BBC News that the total level of unemployment was the lowest since the spring of 2011.