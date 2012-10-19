Media player
Petrol 'produced from air and water'
A British firm based on Teesside says it's designed revolutionary new technology that can produce petrol using air and water.
Air Fuel Synthesis in Stockton-on-Tees has produced five litres of petrol since August, but hopes to be in production by 2015 making synthetic fuel targeted at the motor sports sector.
The company believes the technique could help solve energy supply problems and curb global warming.
Fiona Trott reports.
19 Oct 2012
