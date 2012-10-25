Media player
UK economy returns to growth with help from Olympics
The UK economy emerged from recession in the three months from July to September, helped by the Olympic Games.
The Office for National Statistics said that Olympic ticket sales had added 0.2 percentage points to the figures of 1.0% growth.
Steph McGovern reports from the factory in Coventry where the London 2012 Olympic torches were made.
25 Oct 2012
