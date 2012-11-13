Media player
UK inflation rate rises to 2.7% in October
The UK's inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) jumped to 2.7% in October, up from 2.2% the month before.
Phil Gooding from the Office for National Statistics said the increase was fuelled by the, "much publicised increase in tuition fees."
13 Nov 2012
